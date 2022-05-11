MAYHEW, Miss. (WHLT) – An agreement between East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and William Carey University will make it easier for EMCC students to transition into health care programs offered at William Carey University.

Officials from EMCC and William Carey University attended a ceremonial signing of the agreement May 9 in the Art Gallery on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus.

Under the agreement, William Carey University will assist EMCC to initiate pre-professional health care programs that include Physical Therapy, Pharmacy, Health Information Management, Health Administration and Education, and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, along with other university programs deemed appropriate.

“The first two years of our programs match up with the first two years of some of the programs offered at William Carey University. This agreement will make it easier for our students to further their education while helping meet a demand for additional employees in the health care industry,” said EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks.

William Carey will ensure that a university advisor will be available to EMCC students at least one day a week during academic terms. The university will also provide academic support services to students who are dually enrolled at EMCC and William Carey University.

EMCC will provide space for William Carey advising services and ensure that students enrolled in William Carey University programs have access to library services, financial aid, and non-academic IT support services.