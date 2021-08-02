William Carey holds ribbon cutting for new College of Health Sciences building

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On July 30, William Carey University held a ribbon-cutting for a new building on its Hattiesburg Campus. The new building will be the home of the William K. Ray College of Health Sciences.

“I’m so emotional right now with pride and joy,” said Dr. Janet Williams, WCU Associate Vice-President for Health Programs. “This is a huge day for us, for healthcare in our region, and for the 26 states from which we draw students. As we have grown and grown, we have found innovative ways to use our space to handle the extra students.”

“We’re very excited. This is another step in the growth of William Carey, to serve, not only Hattiesburg, but the surrounding community, and this is a state-of-the-art building,” said WCU President Tommy King.

Crews broke ground on the 67,000 square-foot facility on February 28, 2020. The WCU programs housed in the new facility include nursing, physical therapy, health Information management, and health administration and education. The new building includes simulation labs, student lounges, classrooms, and offices.