William Carey hosts STEM Summer Learning Camp for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University hosted a series of summer learning camps for children this year. The STEM Summer Learning Camp is a hands-on experience for campers. They learned how to build paper airplane gliders and stomp rockets.

While the students learn about STEM, some future educators are getting the opportunity to teach.

“I love it. They got so many personalities. You have some that are really shy and some that are super smart. They really like to work together. You can tell they come together as a team. It’s awesome watching them,” said T’amara Hall, who is in the Masters Degree program at the university.

William Carey’s School of Education will host the Ex-Stream Camp, which will take place July 14-15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.