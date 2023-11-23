HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) is mourning the passing of President Emeritus Dr. Tommy King.

“Dr. King’s love for William Carey University was unmatched and his leadership took us to another level. His lifetime of service in the field of education, and with the Baptist churches of Mississippi, changed the lives of Mississippians for generations,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

The 82-year-old died on November 22 at Forrest General – Asbury Hospice Center, surrounded by his family.

The first Carey graduate to be named president, King came to the position with more than 30 years of experience in public education from elementary to university levels. At WCU, he served earlier as dean of the school of psychology and counseling, vice president for graduate and off-campus programs, professor of psychology, and executive vice president.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tommy King Missionary Dependent Scholarship.