William Carey named “Southeast Hidden Gem”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University has been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor for the fifth year in a row.

“Our students rely on us to help them achieve their educational goals and take their places as members of the community. We are pleased to see an independent rating service like College Raptor consistently recognize William Carey University for its ability to provide high-quality education at an affordable price,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

“Finding hidden gem schools for students is core to how we help families discover great college choices. We take pride in making it easy for students to make those connections through our Hidden Gems rankings lists by highlighting excellent schools like William Carey University,” said Bill Staib, CEO of College Raptor.

For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu