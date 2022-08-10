HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will offer K-12 teachers an online, tuition-free class in September that can be used to assist in the renewal of the Mississippi Educator License.

WCU leaders said the class is one step in an effort to tackle Mississippi’s teacher shortage by finding ways to recruit and retain classroom teachers. The tuition-free course was first offered in the Spring of 2020, and 128 teachers used it to renew their license.

The class is called “Teacher Performance and Professional Growth.” According to WCU leaders, the class fosters professional growth and development through performance self-study.

Current K-12 teachers can earn three credit hours by completing the five-week master’s level class. The class begins September 26. The deadline to apply is September 1, and enrollment is limited. Tuition costs are waived, but students will be responsible for an $85 application and technology fee.

Click here to apply for the license renewal course.