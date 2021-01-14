William Carey partners with K-12 districts on Teacher Residency program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University is urging aspiring teachers to apply for the Mississippi Teacher Residency program – a partnership among the Mississippi Department of Education, universities and K-12 school districts.

Now in its third year, the pilot program seeks to change the way prospective teachers are trained by providing them with much more real-life classroom experience under the guidance of mentor teachers. It is open to anyone with an associate’s degree, or at least 60 college credits from a degree program, who has a 2.75 grade point average.

“This is a golden opportunity for success. Students receive two years of on-the-job training through a highly qualified and caring support network, and then they step into rewarding careers that build others up,” said Dr. Mary Rodgers, coordinator of Mississippi Teacher Residency at WCU’s Tradition campus.

The application for the Mississippi Teacher Residency program is available online. Visit the Mississippi Department of Education website here.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 5.

For more information, contact Dr. Mary Rodgers at (228) 702-1786 or mrodgers@wmcarey.edu.