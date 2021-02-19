William Carey Pharmacy, Nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccinations

Nicole Depew, at right, a student at the WCU School of Pharmacy in Tradition, draws up individual doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through immunization site at Singing River Health System.

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University students from the College of Health Sciences served at immunization sites across the state to battle COVID-19.

Students from the WCU School of Pharmacy have been assisting during their clinical rotations at Singing River Health System since mid-December. The effort was organized by three assistant professors of pharmacy practice at WCU who also practice as pharmacists at Singing River, Dr. Michael Bounds, Dr. Ashley Hawthorne, and Dr. Anthony Todd.

“Our students and faculty are proud to work with other health care professionals to fight this pandemic. We hope that our efforts will be effective in protecting people and allowing them to return to a more normal life soon,” said Dr. Karen Sicard of the College of Health Sciences.

Arieonna Allen and Wade Wheat, students at the WCU School of Pharmacy in Tradition, fill out CDC immunization cards with the vaccine lot numbers of first and second doses at Singing River Health System.

Kiernan Taylor, Brianna Aycock and Mary Margaret Maddox, students at the WCU School of Pharmacy in Tradition, volunteered to help faculty member, Dr. Elina Delgado, prepare COVID vaccinations at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Other WCU School of Pharmacy faculty members have been practicing as pharmacists at health care organizations like Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Slidell Memorial Hospital, and Coastal Family Health Center organized students to assist with vaccines, too.

“Our faculty and students have been helping immunize employees and the public. Students have administered immunizations. They’ve prepared doses from bulk vials and distributed them to pharmacists and nurses. WCU pharmacy students have also helped with record-keeping, filling out Centers for Disease Control immunization cards with vaccine lot numbers,” Bounds said.

Nursing students also worked at immunization sites during their clinical rotations.

Tradition campus nursing students helped the Mississippi State Department of Health at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum. Nursing students from WCU at Baton Rouge General assisted at the Employee Health and Wellness Center at the hospital’s Bluebonnet location.