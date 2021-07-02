William Carey physical therapy students win Marquette Challenge Award of Merit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Physical therapy students at William Carey University received an Award of Merit for raising more than $6,000 during the Marquette Challenge. The challenge is a nationwide competition among colleges and universities to benefit the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research.

“We are so proud of our physical therapy program. This recognition is an example of how our students go beyond expectations to contribute to the community,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

The award was presented June 23 during a virtual ceremony celebrating the tenacity of physical therapy students who raised money for research despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In winning the Award of Merit, WCU’s Physical Therapy students placed in the top 14 fund-raising teams among 122 schools across the country that took part.