William Carey professor wins statewide 2021 Educator Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Jude Haney, a professor at William Carey University (WCU), won the statewide 2021 Educator Award during the Mississippi Health Information Management Association’s (MSHIMA) annual convention.

MSHIMA is a network of health information management professionals in Mississippi. This year’s convention was held virtually June 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to WCU leaders, Haney was nominated for the award by two students and one colleague for the way he interacted with students during the coronavirus pandemic.