HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (WCUCOM) received a $20 million infrastructure grant through AccelerateMS.

“We are extremely grateful for this impactful grant. The institute will be a beacon to transform and improve health care for all of our Mississippi communities,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of WCUCOM.

The Institute of Primary Care plans to enhance WCUCOM’s mission to increase the number of primary care physicians in rural and underserved areas in Mississippi and the Gulf South. It will train student doctors and primary care resident physicians, help community physicians and other healthcare providers advance their training and certifications, and provide a medical education space for advancements related to primary care.

The Institute of Primary Care will have a large, state-of-the-art osteopathic manipulative medicine lab and a point-of-care ultrasound skills lab. It will also include an innovative skills simulation center and a large conference room for continuing medical education events.

The $20 million Mississippi Health Sciences Training Infrastructure Grant funds are allocated from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.