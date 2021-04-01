William Carey receives grant for music therapy program

Music therapy student Clark Castle, left, and Rosa Gaines, an alum of the program, work online with clients to improve their social skills. (Courtesy: William Carey University)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s music therapy program has received a $57,000 grant from the Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities to improve the social skills of adults with intellectual disabilities through online music therapy sessions.

Associate professor Jim Pierce, board-certified music therapist and neurologic music therapist, is coordinator of WCU’s music therapy program.

“The grant makes it possible for William Carey students to teach social skills to people with intellectual disabilities by engaging them in live music-making. This is a rewarding creative opportunity, both for us and our clients, that would not be possible without the grant funds,” said Pierce.