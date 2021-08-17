William Carey student earns honors at scholars symposium

Garrett Dyess’s entry in the 2021 Millsaps Undergraduate Scholars Symposium placed him in the top 20 percent of all undergraduate competitors. A senior from Daphne, Ala., Dyess plans to attend medical school after graduating from WCU. He is shown with his QEP mentor, Dr. Susan Gibson. (Courtesy: William Carey University)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University student Garrett Dyess won an honorable mention at the Millsaps Undergraduate Scholars Symposium for his research poster about whether the use of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a naturally occurring coenzyme, can improve cognitive performance.

The symposium was part of the 85th Annual Mississippi Academy of Sciences Meeting held August 5-6 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi.

University leaders said Dyess was mentored by Dr. Susan Gibson during the project. With Gibson’s assistance, Dyess analyzed data from earlier NAD+ clinical trials at Springfield Wellness Center. His findings indicated that intravenous use of NAD+ has positive implications for patients suffering with cognitive impairment from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s or clinical conditions like alcohol/opiate withdrawal.