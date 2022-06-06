HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University will host two early registration events for students who have completed the application process and been admitted for the fall term.

Both registration events will be at the Hattiesburg campus from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The dates for the events are; Thursday, June 16 and Thursday, June 14. Students are asked to proceed to the Office of Admissions in Wheeler House both days to verify their admission status and to get further information to complete early registration.

Students who are unable to attend either event can schedule an individual advisement session by contacting their advisor or the Office of Admissions to make an appointment.

Undergraduate students: (601) 318-6103 or admissions@wmcarey.edu.

Graduate students: (601) 318-6534 or graduateadmissions@wmcarey.edu

The early registration events are walk-in, come and go events. No appointment is needed.

To apply for admission, visit www.wmcarey.edu/admissions.