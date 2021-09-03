William Carey to host free concerts in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Winters School of Music will present community concerts at William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus during the month of September.

The following free concerts will be performed for a live audience at Thomas Fine Arts Center:

Sept. 13: Bob Knupp

Dr. Bob Knupp will present an organ recital Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. A music professor at Mississippi College, Knupp has played organ recitals in 29 states, has been heard on the nationally broadcast “Pipedreams” program, and has performed in places such as the Washington National Cathedral and St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany. Knupp is also the organist at Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson.

Sept. 15: Brian Murphy

Dr. Brian Murphy will present a piano recital Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Murphy joined the music faculty at WCU’s Winters School of Music in January 2015. He has performed as a soloist and collaborative pianist across the southeastern United States, Mexico, Chile, and Germany. Murphy also performs with his father, Slater Murphy, an organist, as half of a father-son duo called, “Murphy Mixture.”

Sept. 28: Johnnie Bankens

Dr. Johnnie Bankens will present a concert on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. A member of the music faculty at Southeastern Louisiana University, Bankens is known as an “impressive bass” and has been a featured performer all over the nation, with professional appearances at venues like the San Diego Opera, Nevada Opera, Blue Lake Opera, and Louisiana Choral Foundation. Joining Bankens in the performance will be Dr. Irina Cunev, a pianist from Southeastern Louisiana University, and two members of the WCU music faculty – Dr. Susan Ruggiero, a soprano, and Dr. Brian Murphy, a pianist.

Guests are advised to follow the university’s COVID-19 safety protocol by wearing masks and filling out an online survey via a QR code. The concerts will also be live-streamed here.