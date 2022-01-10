William Carey to offer two new theater programs in fall 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will offer two new Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programs in theater in the fall 2022 semester.

The first new program is scriptwriting. The focus of the program will revolve around writing dialogue for stage, TV, film, commercials, video games, podcasts and more. The program will be offered fully online. The application process includes 10-25 pages of writing samples or digital sites.

The other new program is theater for young audiences. Graduates of this program will be able to serve in any children’s theater company or start their own. The application process for actors includes two contrasting monologues or scene work with another actor. Singers and dancers may include either or both in their auditions. The application process for designers, technicians and playwrights includes photos or renderings of their theater work or writing samples.

Call (601)-318-6218 or email thecom@wmcarey.edu for information about how to apply.