William Carey to showcase “The Little Prince” play

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will host showings of “The Little Prince” play December 9-12.

The production is part of WCU’s Theatre for Young Audiences Program. The cast and crew include students from Hattiesburg and Picayune.

“The Little Prince” tells the story of a young prince who explores the galaxy, visiting planets and meeting strange new people. It focuses on love, loss, aging and home.

“We wanted children to see that if they are dealing with a similar situation in their own lives, they are not alone. Love lives in the heart, not the head, so it can never really be forgotten. The Little Prince learns this lesson as he discovers the most important things in life are invisible,” said Chair of the Theatre and Communications Department Tim Matheny.

The show will premiere at the Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre in Hattiesburg. The box office will be open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and one hour before each show.

Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. December 9-11 and 2:00 p.m. December 11-12. Call (601)-318-6221 for reservations beginning December 6th. Tickets are $5.