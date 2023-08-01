HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s (WCU) fall term begins on Monday, August 21, on the Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campuses.

Walk-in, open registration will be on Thursday, August 17. Admissions staff will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New students can meet with faculty advisors, register for fall classes and tour the campus.

WCU is also launching their new “Making College Affordable” program for the fall 2023 semester. For undergraduate students, it means an average increase of 40 percent in scholarship amounts, free textbooks, and no tuition increase over fall 2022.

“In my office, we see literally thousands of students every year, and every single one of them has a different dream, an aspiration to go out into the world and do something amazing. Often, those students don’t know if they can afford college,” said Dean Pace, director of financial aid.

New fall students need not wait for open registration on August 17. They can start the registration process at any time by applying online. Late registration will be August 21-25.

If you have questions, here are the following contacts:

Call WCU admissions at (601) 318-6103 or (228) 702-1815.

Undergraduate students can email admissions@wmcarey.edu.

Graduate students can email graduateadmissions@wmcarey.edu.