William Carey University announces fall registration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) has announced its registration for the fall semester at campuses in Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Baton Rouge, La.

According to leaders, walk-in, open registration will be on August 19. Admissions staff will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“William Carey University is looking forward to welcoming students to campus. We are preparing now to offer in-person classes and activities, with some adjustments for larger gatherings. We are also monitoring updates from local, state and national health officials about the recent increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 and will revise our current policies, if needed,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

WCU leaders said new fall students do not need to wait for open registration on August 19. They can start the registration process at any time by applying online at www.wmcarey.edu/admissions.

Late registration will be August 23-27.