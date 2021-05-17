William Carey University announces summer registration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University has announced summer classes at campuses in Hattiesburg, Tradition, and Baton Rouge, La.

“Summer is an excellent time to take college classes. William Carey’s various term offerings allow students to start or continue their academic program and still have some space in the season for some downtime if they choose,” said Meagan Smith, admissions director.

Full summer term: Day classes for the 10-week, full summer term start June 1. General registration will be May 27. Late registration will be June 1-4. The summer term ends Aug. 5.

Five-week terms: William Carey’s summer options also include two five-week terms:

The first five-week term runs June 1 to July 2. General registration will be May 27. Late registration will be June 1-2.

The second five-week term runs July 5 to Aug. 5. Students are encouraged to register for this term during general registration on May 27 — but late registration is available July 5-7.

It is also possible to register early for any of the summer terms. The first step in the process for new students is to apply for admission, click here.

Prospective students with questions can email: