William Carey University celebrates fourth-year students with Match Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, William Carey University celebrated fourth-year students with a Match Day. The event consists of fourth-year students finding out where they will spend their next four years for their residency as doctors of osteopathic medicine.

Leaders said this year has been different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ninety-two fourth-year students are set to graduate in the Spring.

Steven Burkett, who is a student, said, “It’s a challenging process for our medical students, particularly this last year because of COVID. It was difficult to get into these hospitals and to do the auditions that you traditionally do, but for us, our students overachieved.”

Nearly 25 percent of the students graduating this year will do their residency in Mississippi.

“It basically solidifies me graduating as a doctor. It’s what tells you are a residence now

your going to continue on, and you are now a doctor this kind of solidifies that,” explained Burkett.

He said William Carey University prepared him for his next journey. His residency will be in Meridian in the field of family medicine.

“I think they did an absolute amazing job doing these rotations in the clinical, thanks to the preceptors. Preceptors say you’re going to do great, you’ve done a great job here, you’re going to do really well, once you get into residency. I feel really prepared going into residency.”

Sixty percent of the students at William Carey University will do residence out of state.

Leaders plan to have an in-person graduation for students on May 22 in the campus auditorium. The event will be invite-only to main social distancing guidelines.