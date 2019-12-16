Digital First: Update on William Carey University student center construction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews have worked to rebuild William Carey University after the campus suffered major damaged from a tornado in 2017. The college has been striving to improve its facilities and provide a better and safer learning environment for students.



“We’ve rebuilt and repaired a lot of buildings in the last two years. We cut out a lot of ribbons, but this is different. This building has nothing to do with the tornado. With a new Tatum court, our final tornado recovery project, so close to completion, this building is part of William Carey University’s long range plan for expansion to accommodate our growth,” said Dr. Tommy King, WCU President.



The need for a student center was presented to the university’s leaders by the students.



“The building will sit in the center of our campus, at the core of who we are and what we do,” explained Valerie Bridgeforth, Architect for WCU. “For student support, it gives us the ability to expand our services to students, but it will be in the same building and so much more accessible.”



The student center will be three stories and will offer different amenities on each floor. The first floor will include an activity and event space with a catering kitchen. The student recreation center will be located on the second floor. The third floor will contain the business center and computer labs.