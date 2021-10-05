William Carey University Theatre to remember Sept. 11 victims in play

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s theatre department came together 20 years ago to create a reader’s theatre production that featured the words of people affected by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and raise money for the victims.

“Twenty years later, we want to remember, not just the tragedy, but the heroism and unity the country experienced as we healed and moved forward. We’ve re-staged the original piece as a fully realized play, and we’ve added new elements and voices to the script,” said Tim Matheny, chair of the Theatre and Communication Department.

He continued, “The new show, ‘September 11, A Remembrance,’ is a night of story-telling, music, and remembering the everyday heroes we all aspire to be. The rehearsal process has been powerful. Some of our students weren’t even born in 2001. One of our cast members had never seen footage of the World Trade Center towers falling.”