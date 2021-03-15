William Carey University to host 2021 ACT Camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with William Carey University announced the college will offer its sixth ACT Camp in a hybrid format for 2021.

The dates for the camps are:

Monday, June 7, to Wednesday, June 9: Virtual sessions with small groups

Thursday, June 10: On-campus exam session (Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses)

The cost of the camp is $20 and includes book and necessary materials. Applications for the 2021 ACT camp must be postmarked or hand-delivered by April 15.

The camp provides subject area and general testing strategy sessions. Applications are open to 2020-21 high school students holding junior or senior status who have taken the national ACT exam at least once previously.

Click here to download an application.