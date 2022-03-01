HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will host a career fair for students and alumni on Thursday, March 10.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the King Student Center. More than 40 businesses, banks, hospitals, clinics, school districts, mental health organizations, and graduate school programs will be attending.

Attendees are asked to bring an updated resume and dress professionally.

For more information, please visit the Career Fair webpage or email Katrina Pittman at kapittman@wmcarey.edu or call 601-318-6779.