HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s (WCU) 2022 Spring Commencement will be held on Friday, May 13. The ceremonies will be held at Temple Baptist Church located at 5200 Old Highway 11.

All degrees in the School of Education from all campuses will be graduating at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students emeritus, at University of Southern Mississippi (USM), will be the commencement speaker.

Dr. Cassandra Conner, Dean of William Carey University-Tradition campus, will be the commencement speaker for the 2:30 p.m. ceremony. The following departments will be graduating: