HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University is inviting aspiring classroom teachers to apply for its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program.

“We’re pleased to be one of the universities chosen to receive a Mississippi Teacher Residency grant. It’s a strong, new addition to William Carey’s teacher shortage initiatives because it gives students actual classroom experience in school districts where they are most needed,” said Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the WCU School of Education.

The MTR program offers people who already have a bachelor’s degree in any field the chance to earn a master’s degree in elementary and special education. It’s a graduate program that combines college coursework and job-embedded training to prepare successful candidates for classroom careers in areas where the teacher shortage is critical.

Each MTR student will receive a full scholarship, including textbooks, support for required licensure examinations, one-on-one teacher mentors, and coursework support from university faculty.

The program will select 10 candidates each year, for two years, from participating school districts. William Carey University will partner with these school districts:

Covington County School District

Forrest County School District

Greenville Public School District

Hattiesburg Public School District

Students chosen for William Carey’s MTR program will meet for orientation and classes this summer. Work with the four school districts begins in August.

The MTR program is funded by American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. People of color, men, veterans, and teacher assistants are encouraged to apply.

The online application is available on the Mississippi Department of Education’s website. The application deadline is March 15.