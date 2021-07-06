William Carey’s pharmacy school receives full accreditation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The William Carey University (WCU) School of Pharmacy received full accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).

Leaders said the students complete the program in two years and 10 months instead of the usual four years. The curriculum includes classroom instruction and experiential learning, as well as clinical rotations at pharmacies and healthcare organizations in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

The WCU School of Pharmacy opened in July 2018, and its first class graduated in April 2021.

The ACPE Board of Directors advanced the WCU School of Pharmacy to accredited status during its June board meeting.

“The full accreditation of the WCU School of Pharmacy, without any requirements, is another major step in William Carey’s goal to become the premier institution in the Gulf South for providing programs in the healthcare field. Dr. Malloy and the entire faculty of the pharmacy school are to be commended for this outstanding accomplishment,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.