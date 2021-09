HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The William Carey University School of Education has broken its all-time enrollment record with a six percent increase over last fall.

More than 1,800 students are enrolled in the program as the fall trimester begins.

“I am so pleased with this remarkable enrollment and commend the dean, Dr. Teresa Poole, and her staff for this achievement,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

