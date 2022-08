HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Williams Street in Hattiesburg will close for a construction project on Monday, August 15.

City leaders said contractors will close the street to work on the Hall Avenue Overpass project. The road will be closed from Rebecca Avenue to Alcorn Avenue.

The closure is expected to end around 2:30 p.m. Though, work will depend on the weather. Detour signage will be posted.