Willow Grove Water Association under boil water alert

Customers, who get their water from the Willow Grove Water Association, have been placed under a boil water alert.

The notice affects 560 customers from Pickering Roger Road east to Willow Grove Church Road south and all adjoining roads.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, water system officials notified the department about a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials recommned that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.