HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Zoo announced Mojo will be the name of the baby Colobus Monkey that was born at the facility on Saturday, April 9.

Mojo was the winning name above Masala, Mowgli and Mongo.

“We love that the public helped us name our baby boy Colobus,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It verifies the interest that our guests and supporters have in our animals here at the Zoo.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.