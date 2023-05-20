JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash on Friday, May 19.

The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 15 south in Ovett. When firefighters arrived, they found a Dodge Durango facing the wrong way just off the northbound side of the highway.

Officials said the driver had already left the scene at the time of the firefighters’ arrival.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, a 911 caller reported the vehicle had driven erratically before the accident.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the crash site. The cause of the crash is under investigation.