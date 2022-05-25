JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly rammed into a deputy’s patrol car and fired a shot.

Deputies said they were responding to a call about a possible suicidal woman on Trace Road on Tuesday, May 24. They searched the area, but they were unable to find the woman or the small black SUV that she was in.

Investigators said they were notified about a vehicle matching the description of the SUV at the Dollar General on Highway 15 North near the Matthews and Moss communities.

When a deputy arrived and tried to make contact with the woman, she allegedly tried to pull forward. Deputies said she then put her vehicle into reverse and rammed the deputy’s patrol cruiser in the driver’s door.

According to investigators, the deputy had minor injuries.

During a chase on Highway 15, the woman allegedly fired a shot from a handgun and blasted out the front passenger window on her SUV. Once she stopped, deputies arrested her.

Shannon Sherman (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The woman, who was identified as 42-year-old Shannon Sherman, of Laurel, was arrested. She was charged with DUI and aggravated assault on an officer of the law.

Sherman was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until her initial appearance in court.

The incident is being investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) due to the fact that a deputy’s patrol cruiser was rammed and damaged in addition to the shot that was allegedly fired by Sherman.