JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a four-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road.

Investigators said the child was taken by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

According to investigators, the shooter is believed to be Loretta Brown. She was arrested in Livingston, Alabama, during a manhunt.

“We have been engaged in a massive manhunt for Loretta Brown this afternoon that included multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi and Alabama. The investigation is still very active and we hope to release more information as soon as possible on Wednesday,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.

There’s no word on the child’s condition at this time.