HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man was shot during a domestic altercation on Monday, June 13.

Officers said they responded to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Main Street. They said a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute that left the man shot in his leg.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

They said the woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.