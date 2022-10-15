JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly sent threatening Facebook messages to a witness in a sex abuse case.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Jimmie Dixon, 45, of Ovett, was charged with cyberstalking for sending threatening messages to the mother of a girl who is the alleged sexual abuse victim of Kenneth Randall Hodge, 57. The mother is a close family member of Dixon’s.

Hodge was on trial for sexual battery in Jones County but died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, October 11. According to trial testimony, Hodge’s accuser and two of her siblings lived with him and his wife while their mother was in prison. Hodge was later indicted for sexual battery against an older and younger sister.

According to the newspaper, the mother was about to take the witness stand when the threatening message came across her phone. She showed it to a deputy, who passed the information to an investigator. The investigator and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin agreed it should be pursued as a felony.