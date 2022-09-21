HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20.
Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m.
Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which is where she and her husband are employed.
Sidhu was arrested at the scene. She was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.