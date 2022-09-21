HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20.

Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m.

Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which is where she and her husband are employed.

Briana Sidhu (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Sidhu was arrested at the scene. She was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.