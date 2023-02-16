LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested after a shooting left a man injured in Laurel on Wednesday, February 15.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said a man arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center around 4:37 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his side. He had driven himself to the emergency room.

The victim required further treatment at Forrest General Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Laurel police arrested Kera Hardy Barnett, 38, in the 700 block of Front Street where the shooting happened. She was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.