Editor’s Note: The date has been corrected in the following article.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a woman for animal cruelty after malnourished Siberian Huskies were allegedly found on her property.

Deputies said they responded to an animal welfare complaint on February 24, 2023, at a home on Dykes Road. They discovered seven severely malnourished huskies and one deceased husky at the location.

According to investigators, the dogs did not have the necessities required to survive.

The owner was identified as 55-year-old Virginia Kanan, of Soso. She was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of simple animal cruelty.

Deputies said Kanan turned herself in to authorities and will appear in court on Wednesday, March 1 for her initial appearance.

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Authorities said the surviving huskies received emergency veterinary care. However, one had to be euthanized due to advanced neglect and no chance of recovery.