PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman has been arrested for felony child abuse in Perry County.

Deputies said they initially received a report in August 2021 from Child Protection Services (CPS) about a possible sex case involving a minor. After an investigation, deputies arrested 55-year-old Ernest Ray Holland. He was charged with felony touching a minor for lustful purposes. Holland’s bond was set at $100,000.

During the investigation of this case, deputies said the children involved were drug tested. Investigators said the test came back positive for crystal meth in their system.

The children’s mother, 34-year-old Kasey Holland, was indicted by a Perry County Grand Jury for three counts of felony child abuse, felony child neglect and felony child endangerment.

Kasey Holland (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Ernest Ray Holland (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Holland was arrested on February 23 and appeared in court on February 24. Her bond was set at $50,000. Deputies said she has posted bond.