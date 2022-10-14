HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30.

Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the building, which turned physical outside. They said private security tried to deescalate the situation, and a shot was fired.

Two people were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Kadijah King, 28, of Hattiesburg, on Friday, October 14. She was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail.