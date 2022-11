HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is behind bars after she was allegedly caught in a murder-for-hire plot on Friday, November 18.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Shameka Hall, 42, tried to hire someone to kill an acquaintance of hers.

Police said Hall was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail.