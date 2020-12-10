Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Richton resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted by the Investigation Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

Investigators found that Deidre Walley received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $29,775.00 due to Walley failing to disclose material facts to MDHS used in making a determination as to her qualification to receive benefits under the federally funded assistance program. Walley turned herself in to Greene County officials Thursday morning.

“Mississippians depend on these benefits to feed their families, and our duty is to ensure that families receive benefits in line with the standards set for the programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This investigation, which culminated in an arrest, is a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigation team, and local law enforcement.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

