JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, February 28.

Jones County deputies began searching for Melinda Allison Landrum after a woman had been shot in the face and left in critical condition.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Sergeant Josh Summerlin arrested Landrum inside a home on Blackjack-New Chapel Road in Covington County.

Landrum was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while she waits for her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.