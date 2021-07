PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a woman after a traffic stop on Saturday, July 24.

Investigators said they stopped Angela Pacheco, 39, on Highway 98 just east of New Augusta. During the traffic stop, they seized 3,000 Fentanyl pills and one ounce of crystal meth.

Angela Pacheco



Pacheco has been charged with trafficking with intent to deliver (meth) and trafficking with intent to deliver (Fentanyl pills).