Woman arrested on several drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman on several drugs charges.

Kaylie Nobles, 28, of Hattiesburg was taken into custody at the Econo Lodge on Highway 49 on Thursday, April 30. She was arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation from the 1900 block of Mamie Street on Friday, April 24.

Nobles was served arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute- within 1500 feet of a school/church, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) with intent to distribute – within 1500 feet of a school/church, and one count of possession of a stolen weapon.

Police said Nobles also had three new charges added for, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (heroin).

She was booked into the Forrest County Jail.