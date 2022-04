HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman faces gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Monday, April 18.

Hattiesburg police said they pulled Anna Marie Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southview Drive and Grace Avenue. She was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Graham was booked into the Forrest Count Jail. Police seized the gun.