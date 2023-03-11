JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman who was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty requested to have the dogs returned to her.

Deputies found seven severely malnourished huskies and one dead husky at a home on Dykes Road on February 24.

The owner was identified as 55-year-old Virginia Kanan, of Soso. She was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of simple animal cruelty.

The surviving huskies received emergency veterinary care. However, one had to be euthanized due to advanced neglect and no chance of recovery.

Most recently in the case against her, the Laurel Leader Call reported Kanan petitioned the court to see if the six remaining dogs could be returned to her.

After discussing the dogs’ living conditions and health when they were rescued, Judge David Lyons denied her request.

When asked by County Attorney Risher Caves what she thinks would happen if the dogs were returned to Kanan, animal advocate and rescuer Murray Windham said she believes they would die.

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to the newspaper, the huskies are either still receiving veterinary care or they were placed in a foster home. When ready, the dogs will head to a rescue in Pennsylvania in hopes of finding their forever homes.