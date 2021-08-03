Woman charged with arson in Jones County after camper fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a woman in connection to an arson case. Investigators said Jessica Sellers was arrested for allegedly setting a fifth wheel camper on fire. The incident happened on John Griffith Road in the Glade community on July 16, 2021.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s Office in investigating the cause of the fire. The charge of arson carries up to a 20 year prison sentence if convicted,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Jessica Sellers (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Sellers was arrested Monday afternoon. She is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.